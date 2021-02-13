Jurgen Klopp laments ‘tough to take’ defeat against Leicester after Liverpool’s late collapse

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp (POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Liverpool’s poor form in 2021 continued as they suffered a 3-1 reversal at the hands of Leicester City, despite having been in front with less than a quarter of an hour left on the clock.

The Premier League champions have won just three of their last 12 in all competitions and two of the last 10 in the league, with three straight defeats coming against Brighton, Man City and now the Foxes.

It leaves Jurgen Klopp’s side likely to slip out of the top four this weekend and the manager acknowledged this was a difficult result to accept, feeling that a VAR call which allowed Leicester’s equaliser - initially ruled out for offside, then overturned and allowed - was debatable.

Klopp was also left to rue a defensive mix-up between new signing Ozan Kabak and goalkeeper Alisson for the home team’s decisive second.

“We concede a goal which is a tough one to take,” the Reds boss said to BT Sport.

“It was a turning point in the game and the [video frame] moment they stop for the VAR review, he [free-kick taker James Maddison] didn’t touch the ball yet - it’s someone’s decision who says offside or not and it’s really hard. He has to touch the ball and I saw it now several times.

“The second goal was a misunderstanding, we know we need to get used to each other. We were confident, Ali played a super game and made super saves, but at that moment maybe because of last week, I didn’t hear him shout, Ozan doesn’t know him or see him coming.”

Prior to Leicester’s equaliser, Liverpool had been largely the dominant side throughout in terms of possession and led through a well-constructed goal for Mohamed Salah.

Klopp took the positives from the bulk of the game and said his side must continue to work through the issues they face, with tough upcoming games against RB Leipzig in the Champions League and the Merseyside derby with Everton next weekend.

“It was a really good football game. They were one position ahead of us but on the pitch that was not obvious, we were the clear dominant side, played good football, avoided their counter-attacks, had more chances.

“We have to work hard in our situation but the game was good and then we concede these two goals. Tough times are no problem, you’re right but [work hard is] the only thing we can do - it’s not that we didn’t try.

“It changed too much with this one goal. We didn’t react well on that, but around that we played top football against a strong side. They were lucky, they know it, that’s fine, but we have to deal with our own situation.”

