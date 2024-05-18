Jurgen Klopp honoured with reworked Superlambanana

A Liverpool fan has transformed one of the city’s iconic Superlambananas in tribute to outgoing Reds manager Jurgen Klopp.

Dubbed "Superkloppbanana", the statue will be herded around the city this weekend before Klopp’s final game in charge of the club at Anfield on Sunday.

Designer Anita Harwood said she created the artwork to spread “a bit of joy across the city”.

"Throughout his time at Liverpool, Klopp has become a real adopted Scouser," she said. "As fans, it’ll be an emotional farewell to him this weekend."

This weekend’s tour will also raise funds for the LFC Foundation charity and former player Jamie Carragher’s 23 Foundation.

It will appear at the Run For The 97 fundraiser in Stanley Park, the Liverpool Olympia and the Jurgen Klopp mural on Randolph Street on Saturday.

On Sunday, it will return to the Liverpool Olympia before stopping off briefly near Anfield Stadium in the morning.

Fans can also have their picture taken with the sculpture at Fitwell on Smithdown Road from next week.

The Superlambanana has become a symbol of Liverpool since it was created by artist Taro Chiezo to highlight the impact of genetic engineering for an art project in 1998.

It merges a lamb and a banana - among several items traded through the city’s docks historically - and was adopted as an emblem of Liverpool’s tenure as European Capital of Culture in 2008.

