Jurgen Klopp hails ‘attitude’ of Liverpool squad as revival continues with victory at West Ham

Jurgen Klopp watched his Liverpool team secure a second Premier League win in three days on Sunday and praised the mentality of the side to bounce back after a poor run.

Having been top over Christmas and the New Year period, the Reds embarked on an improbably disappointing run where they failed to score in four league games, lost their near-four-year unbeaten home run and dropped out of the top four of the table.

Wins over Tottenham in midweek, and now West Ham with a 3-1 scoreline, have put Liverpool back into third place and looking up again ahead of a key week where they will face Brighton and the latest league leaders, the in-form Manchester City.

Klopp said there’s no great secret to his team’s return to form, but that perhaps the coaching staff had found a way to get certain tactical messages across which, meshed with the players’ will to win, saw the Reds come out on top against the Hammers after a formation change.

“A very professional game, very controlled game against a usually flying side. First half we created not enough but we were patient, made a little adjustment and it paid off,” he told Sky Sports.

"All three goals were wonderful and I’m really happy. You can only play direct when in the right positions; we had all three midfielders on the wrong side of the ball - [Xherdan] Shaqiri had no option other than passing back.

"In the last week maybe we spoke the right stuff, maybe that was it.

"This is a really good group, they always work, they are not happy with not being successful and not winning football games but they have the right attitude.

“But they need the right information as well, that’s my fault and we found a way for us how we can be uncomfortable again for other teams.”

