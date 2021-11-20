Jurgen Klopp explains Mikel Arteta dust-up as Liverpool return to form

Liverpool hardly broke a sweat as they beat Arsenal 4-0 at Anfield on Saturday, which left manager Jurgen Klopp in a very good mood post-game…

Below is live reaction (via the BBC) from Anfield following Liverpool vs Arsenal, as the Ole Gunnar Solskjaer fell to a new low and perhaps managed his last game at the club…

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, on his side’s dominant performance against Arsenal…

“All the games are opportunities for us. It was an exceptional performance. We grew into the game, we got better and better.

“We controlled the game in a good way and played exciting stuff in the right moments. It was a mixture of a mature and exciting performance. In games like this it’s important you keep your opponent as far away from your goal as possible and be decisive in the other areas.”

Jurgen Klopp, on his confrontation with Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta…

“It wasn’t the plan — the situation was that Sadio [Mane] goes for a clean heading challenge, no one makes a foul and they get up and for me it’s a bit too obvious that there was nothing. He’s just a physical player — you can’t do that, it happens too often and it’s not right. When they rise up from the bench, it’s difficult to not get up and say something.

“After 1-0 for about five minutes, Arsenal had their best phase. It was a relief to get the second and we have to be in more control in these moments. I said a few little things at halftime and then we played really good football and could’ve scored more. They made a few really good saves today but after halftime we saw it out. Let’s hope that we can see it through to the next game. We will keep fighting.”

Jurgen Klopp, on the challenge ahead of Liverpool as the festive period approaches…

“This league is incredibly intense. Now the most intense part of the season is ahead of us. December and January will be insane. We have players coming back, but the boys who played today did really well and did exactly what they had to do. We know what Arsenal can do, but they couldn’t do it today. That is the biggest compliment I can pay to my team.”

Jurgen Klopp, on the form of right back Trent Alexander-Arnold…

“He’s a good player. The second one — the counter press was insane. Trent is there and for him it’s a no-brainer, he just needs a target player. The goals were all great and all important. Good for our supporters to have something to enjoy obviously.”

Liverpool right back Trent Alexander-Arnold, on bouncing back from some subpar results…

“A team of our quality shouldn’t be losing games. The way the league is going, any loss is a bad loss. We have bounced back the best way we could. A very good performance.

“It was exactly what we needed — nothing more and nothing less. They came as two banks of four and were tough to break down but we scored our goals and put the game to bed. To see out the clean sheet is very good.

“First half we had that aggression, but didn’t capitalize on it. The first 15-20 minutes of the second half were as good as we’ve pressed all season. We were all over them, they were just seeing red blurs all over the place. That second half was outstanding.”

Trent Alexander-Arnold, on his recent form…

“It’s always good to contribute to the team. Scoring, creating goals is what my game is based on. I’m happy with that, I just need to keep up that form. All games are very important and hopefully I can keep that form up.

“I’m feeling good out there. I’m playing with freedom and finding myself in positions I haven’t previously. It’s going really nicely. These are the levels I expect of myself.”

