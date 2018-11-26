What did Jurgen Klopp exclaim after Roberto Firmino's goal?

Jurgen Klopp pictured emoting.

Jurgen Klopp was pictured screaming after Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino scored for Liverpool during their 3-0 win over Watford, and fans tried to work out exactly what he was saying.

Goals from Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold secured all three points to stay in touch with Manchester City.

Klopp was understandably pleased with the performance, saying: “It was 3-0 and I don’t think any Liverpool supporter wants another result or another performance.

“It’s just exactly how it had be in our situation because we have to win football games week in, week out. I am really happy about the way [we won].

“So, all good and I really think the players deserve it. Today they did a really good job and I like this game a lot because it was so difficult.”

Some fans wondered what Klopp had yelled after Firmino headed home Liverpool’s third, ending an eight game goal drought in the Premier League, taking his tally to five for the season.

Amateur lip-readers took to social media to work out just what the manager had said, with many drawing the conclusion that there was a strident amount of effing and jeffing.

One tweet suggests he exclaimed: “What an ****ing counter!”



