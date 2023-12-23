Jurgen Klopp exasperated after Liverpool denied penalty for Martin Odegaard ‘handball’

The ball made contact with Martin Odegaard's hand but no penalty was given

Jurgen Klopp has spoken of his disbelief at Liverpool not being awarded a penalty for an apparently blatant handball by Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard.

“Yes I have seen it. I am pretty sure someone will come to explain it to me why it was not a handball but I don’t know how?” said the Liverpool manager.

“I don’t say that the ref (Chris Kavanagh) can see it because I don’t know where he was in that moment. But how can a guy in an office (the Var David Coote) see that and not come to the conclusion that maybe, possibly it could be worth the referee having another look?”

The incident happened during the first-half of Liverpool’s entertaining 1-1 draw with Arsenal – with Klopp’s side 1-0 down – as Odegaard tustled with Mohamed Salah for possession of the ball inside the Arsenal penalty area.

The midfielder appeared to move his left-hand to control the ball as Salah attempted to flick it around him. But, despite Liverpool’s appeals, led by Salah and Curtis Jones the closest players to Odegaard, it did not even appear to be checked by the Var. It further highlights the inconsistencies of the using of video technology but also the current interpretation of the handball rule.

If Liverpool had won they would have been top of the Premier League at Christmas. Instead they are a point behind Arsenal who have retained the lead.

Jurgen Klopp felt Liverpool should have been given a penalty - Getty Images/Chris Brunskill

Hackett: I am utterly bemused how a penalty was not awarded against Odegaard

Referee Chris Kavanagh had a very good game overall, and contributed fully to what was an excellent football match. However, he and his team of officials made a major error in not awarding a penalty against Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard in the first half at Anfield.

The Norwegian made clear contact with the ball as he slipped, preventing it from going directly to an opponent.

To my mind, Kavanagh was in a good position to see the incident, and should have awarded the penalty. However, once he failed to do so his Video Assistant Referee, David Coote, should have told him to go to the monitor and reconsider. I am bemused he did not do so and can see no real reason for that call. It is extremely difficult to understand from two experienced officials.

It also reaffirms to me that there is a lack of consistency around the handball law and how it is implemented. It feels like a lottery depending on who the officials are, and the whole thing needs clarifying.

There are concerns for me over the use of the monitor, too. At present, you know that if an official is sent to the monitor they will overturn their decision. That doesn’t have to be the case, and I’d like to see the monitor used more - with referees feeling empowered to stick with their on-field decisions. It may be that Kavanagh would have changed his mind if sent to the monitor, but it feels unsatisfactory that he has finished the game with just one view of a key incident.

Elsewhere in the game, Arsenal felt they may have had a claim for a penalty when Kai Havertz went down under a challenge from Trent Alexander-Arnold late on in the game, but the officials rightly decided there was no case to answer.

And overall, Kavanagh had a good game. He let the action flow when possible and wasn’t a key factor in proceedings, which is always a good sign. It was a fine occasion and both sides really went for it, which is difficult to do without a strong official in the middle.

