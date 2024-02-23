Jurgen Klopp: I don't give a s--- about celebration police

Jurgen Klopp was delighted after his side's win over Luton - Getty Images/Andrew Powell

Jurgen Klopp wants has said he ‘doesn’t give a s---’ if he upsets the celebration police in cherishing every victory between now and his summer exit.

Klopp wants Sunday’s Carabao Cup final to be one many glorious final chapters in his Liverpool reign when leading his side against Chelsea.

Klopp’s emotional reaction to Liverpool’s latest win against Luton Town in midweek demonstrates that he rates every fixture in his club’s quadruple bid as pivotal – especially as he is currently without 11 first team players.

And he made it clear he has no time for complaints about revving up any moments of triumph.

“I heard the discussions – that Mikel [Arteta] over-celebrated the [Arsenal] win against us. That definitely did not come from me,” said Klopp.

“Everybody can do whatever. I didn’t invent fist-pumps and I don’t have the copyright on it and I don’t want it. You do what you do for yourself and your people. What the outside world thinks about it - I couldn’t give a s---, to be honest. And you can write that exactly like that.

“This is for us and nobody else. Who likes it, likes it, and who doesn’t like it, doesn’t like it. You can make what you want of my celebrations.”

Klopp fist pumps for all four sides of Anfield ❤️ pic.twitter.com/WqA8C6H3AZ — Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 21, 2024

Klopp knows how great the challenge to ensure Liverpool are rejoicing on Sunday, especially as Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez remain serious doubts.

Since he announced his imminent departure from Anfield, the Kop romanticists have visualised scenes of Klopp bidding farewell lifting major honours.

Klopp wants to seize the chance to give his Kop story that perfect finale.

“I want to win on Sunday but not for me or my trophy cabinet. It is for the boys, for the club, for the people. That is much more important and everything will go on,” he said.

“What we are doing at the moment is writing a wonderful book, I would say. We wrote and we are still writing a wonderful book and when I leave we close that book, put it on the shelf and then someone else will write a wonderful book.

“That is the idea. I will not leave anything inside. I will give absolutely everything until the last second.

“Yes, there is space for some chapters. It is long. I am not there and writing the resume already. Not at all. I am 100 percent in trying to create a few special memories on top of what we have done.

“We will see what is possible, but the basis we created so far - come on, 60 points is an extraordinary amount of points with all the things that have gone on. And we all know it should be 61 or 63! We all know that! It is so special and let’s keep going. Whatever happens happens and as long as we can influence games we should give it a proper try. The red part of Wembley should be rocking. That would be really, really nice. This team deserves it. This team deserves each push. These boys will throw their heart and soul on the pitch. I know that.”

Liverpool are sweating over the fitness of Darwin Nunez - Getty Images/Ryan Pierse

Klopp’s two domestic knockout cup trophies were both won against Chelsea in 2022. His Wembley memories are mixed, but he would rate the next triumph as highly as any.

“The League Cup and FA Cup finals against Chelsea two years ago were two of the best football games I ever witnessed,” he said.

“Crazy games, with super special penalty shoot-outs. That is how finals should be.

“The boys are doing extremely well in the most difficult circumstances. We have had to prove a few points - that you can miss players X, Y and Z but still win games. Chelsea are a different animal since we played them [last month]. They are much more stable. They have had very good results since then. There is no favourite in this final. Who cares? I fancy the chance.”