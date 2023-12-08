Jurgen Klopp dismisses Liverpool transfer talk - unless new defender is 'left under Christmas tree'

Liverpool are unlikely to sign a new centre-back in January unless a world-class player is left "under the Christmas tree", Jurgen Klopp has stated.

Joel Matip could miss the rest of the season with a serious knee injury, leaving academy talent Jarell Quansah to step up in the Reds squad.

Speaking ahead of Liverpool's trip to Crystal Palace, Klopp offered a forthright response to the prospect of his club being able to pick up a top defender in the winter window.

While the German coach admitted his team are only another injury away from being left short, he hinted that only a highly implausible loan signing would be of interest to prevent his team's dynamic being upset.

"In eight years I've never understood this, you always talk about transfers as if it would be the easiest thing in the world," he told reporters.

"So find a player, find the money for it - as if we have endless money - I really don't understand it. Everybody; [the media], fans, everybody.

"They all cost money, it must be the right player. Can you tell me a club which wants to sell a top, top centre-back? Not [any] centre-back, a top centre-back because he has to play for Liverpool. So why should we start that process?

"We have for four or five days known that Joel will be out for a long, long time which is really bad for us. We still have four centre-backs, that's absolutely alright.

"If we would have had a fifth centre-back already in beforehand it's a completely different team dynamic, one is not involved. So it was perfect, this is now perfect as long as we can go with this four. If not, then it will be a bit more tricky with the amount of games coming up.

"But it was never a wonderland where you can bring in one world-class centre-back until the other is fit again. As long as other clubs don't put them under the Christmas tree for us and say, 'Take it and use it as long as you need it'... I've not really thought about it yet but I don't think [we'll sign anyone] to be honest."