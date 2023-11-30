Jurgen Klopp 'did not like' aspects of Liverpool's Europa League win over LASK

Frustrated: Klopp believes Liverpool were wasteful (Action Images via Reuters)

Jurgen Klopp admitted he was not best pleased with the manner of Liverpool’s finishing during their 4-0 win over LASK on Thursday night.

Luis Diaz opened the scoring at Anfield in the 11th minute of action before Cody Gakpo scored the first of his brace and Mohamed Salah bagged a penalty to reach 199 goals for the club.

Gakpo’s late second ensured Liverpool have won all ten of their home games this season ahead of the visit of Fulham on Sunday.

Still, despite the four-goal haul, Klopp was not particularly impressed with his team’s wastefulness in front of goal.

Only ten of their 25 attempted shots hit the target and the German believes his side could have ended the contest much earlier than they eventually did.

"A lot of good stuff and some things I did not like too much.

"I say it all the time, we still have to grow, we still have to develop and play good football but this game should have been put to bed before half-time.

"If you are on the front foot of a game and you're in charge then kill it and we didn't do that.

"So 2-0, 3-0 great and then we opened up the game a little bit and we give them chances, let Caoimhin [Kelleher] make a few saves.

"Nice for Caoimhin but I don't need anyways."

The result means Liverpool sail into the Europa League knockouts as group winners, allowing Klopp to rotate for the trip to Union SG next month.

Liverpool will avoid playing a dropout from the Champions League too and will instead go straight into the round of 16 in March.