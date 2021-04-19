Jurgen Klopp ‘destroyed Liverpool owners on national television’, claims Gary Neville

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp (Sky Sports)

Gary Neville has claimed Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp “destroyed his owners on national television” over the club’s plans for a breakaway European Super League.

The Reds were confirmed as one of the 12 leading European clubs who have committed to joining a new competition that will begin as soon “as soon as is practicable”.

Klopp has long since spoken out against the prospect of such a tournament, which goes against the traditional structures of European football, stating in 2019 that he hoped it would “never” happen.

“My feelings didn’t change. My opinion didn’t change,” he said ahead of the Premier League game with Leeds on Monday evening. “I heard for the first time about it yesterday. I was trying to prepare for a difficult game.

“We got some information, not a lot. Most of the things in the newspapers. It’s a tough one. People are not happy with it, I can understand it.

“I can’t say a lot more because we were not involved in the process - not the players, not me - we didn’t know about it. We will have to wait how it develops.”

Neville applauded Klopp’s comments, stating: “He’s done it in a very calm fashion, I think he has to in the position he’s in. He’s destroyed his owners on national television, let’s be clear, he’s gone out against his owners on national television.

“We should not be lost on what he thinks and the players think privately, he’s told us what he thinks.”

Klopp emphasised his belief stems from a desire to retain competitiveness in domestic and European football.

“I’m 53. Since I’ve been in professional football, the Champions League has been there. My aim was always to coach a team there. I have no issues with the Champions League,” he added.

“I like the competitive aspect of football. I like that West Ham might play in the Champions League. I don’t want them to because we want to but I like they have the chance. What can I say? It’s not easy.

“What I want to say as well, I’ve heard a few things but what I really don’t like, Liverpool football club is much more than some decisions. The most important part of football are the supporters and the team. We have to make sure nothing gets between that. I’ve heard there are banners but the players didn’t do anything wrong. We have to all stick together. We can show nobody has to walk alone in these moments. There are things to sort but nothing to do with the football or the relationship between the supporters and the team.

Story continues

“In tough times you have to show you stick together. It doesn’t mean you have to agree with everything but again the boys did nothing wrong. I want to make sure everyone knows that.

“I understand it. I am in a different position. I don’t have all informations. I don’t know exactly why the 12 clubs did it. I know some things will change with football in the future. Some things have to change in football that is for sure.

“Usually you have to prepare these kinds of things, it takes time.”

Read More

European Super League news LIVE: Jurgen Klopp responds with Uefa ‘to kick teams out of Champions League’

‘People are not happy, I can understand it’: Jurgen Klopp responds to European Super League plans

The European Super League is doing something far worse than just copying US sports

European Super League: How would it work, what would it look like, and who would be involved?

European Super League shows football without fans is not as important as the product and its customers