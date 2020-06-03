Jurgen Klopp: We decide what the title means for us in Liverpool’s special season

Jurgen Klopp insists Liverpool will celebrate their imminent Premier League title win when they can do so: AFP via Getty

Jurgen Klopp has promised he will do “whatever is in his power” for Liverpool to celebrate a first title in 30 years together with supporters when it is safe to do so, insisting the club must control how the accomplishment is defined to them.

The European champions are 25 points clear at the summit, with the Premier League scheduled to restart on 17 June following a 101-day suspension due to coronavirus.

Liverpool need two more victories to be crowned England’s best to cap off a season that has also delivered the Super Cup and Club World Cup.

While games will be played behind closed doors with heightened safety measures, altering the backdrop in which the Merseysiders can lift the trophy they most covet, Klopp does not care for the external framing of their campaign.

He believes what the title means to those affiliated to the club trumps all other opinions.

“I never thought ‘oh in the year we can become champions this happens’ and maybe it’s kind of a destiny,” Klopp told The Anfield Wrap from Melwood during an interview conducted over Zoom.

“This club went through so many difficult moments in the past. This situation is still absolutely doable from a football point of view.

“It’s not perfect. Of course it’s not perfect. But we decide what it means to us.”

Pointing to his head and then his heart, Klopp continued: “We decide what it means for us here and here.

“We will celebrate it together and if it’s not allowed and not possible for that moment, then we will do it at an appropriate time. We will wait and then we will come together with millions of people to celebrate.

“If anybody thinks ‘oh, they’re a little bit crazy,’ I couldn’t care less.

“If it will happen, it would have been an absolutely incredible ride with all the things that happened last year (missing out on the title to Manchester City by a point) and before that losing the Champions League final (to Real Madrid in Kiev).

“It would be an exceptional celebration. Most people will never, ever forget these tough times.

“We have more time to find the right moment to enjoy it together. And then we can say like three or four weeks before ‘make sure that you are all ready’ and we do it.

“Then we can show again how special we are as a club, and that we don’t care what others think about us, if they say that we are a little bit mad or whatever.

I can promise, whatever is in my power, I’ll do to make sure that we’ll have a proper parade

Jurgen Klopp

“We just enjoy ourselves and celebrate what we are, who we are and what we’ve won and that would be my absolute dream. So I really can’t wait. I can promise, whatever is in my power, I’ll do to make sure that we’ll have a proper parade – whenever that will be.”

Klopp circled the fact that Liverpool haven’t secured the title yet and that their objective goes beyond adding that silverware to the three trophies collected during the past year.

He has also underscored the club’s desire to make sure they are the division’s pacesetters against next season.

“There’s a lot of yards still to go,” he said. “We want to go for everything. We want to go for the maximum points we can get. That’s how it is now.

“This could be the most special season, with or without Covid-19. We have to make sure that we just stay on track, because the next season will come up and we have to be ready for that as well.

“Other teams will work to have what we have so we have to give ourselves this chance again.”

