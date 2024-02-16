Jurgen Klopp confirms Mohamed Salah and four Liverpool players to return against Brentford

Mohamed Salah is poised to make his Liverpool comeback against Brentford on Saturday while Jurgen Klopp feels that Dominik Szoboszlai could have a chance of being fit for the Carabao Cup final.

The Liverpool top scorer has been out for five weeks since suffering a hamstring injury playing for Egypt in the African Cup of Nations and has not played for his club since scoring against Newcastle on New Year’s Day.

But Salah is available to figure this weekend while Liverpool can also welcome back Ibrahima Konate, Joe Gomez, Conor Bradley and Alisson Becker, who all missed the win over Burnley through either illness, suspension or compassionate leave.

Salah, who has scored 18 goals already this season, is more likely to be on the bench than to start against Thomas Frank’s team.

“Mo is back in full training, that brings him automatically in contention,” Klopp said. “Ibou is not suspended any more, Joey is fit again, Conor is back, Ali is back so that is all positive.”

However, Trent Alexander-Arnold suffered a setback by aggravating a knee injury that he first sustained in January. The vice-captain will be out for several weeks but Klopp is adamant that Liverpool did not rush him back because Gomez and Bradley, their other options at right-back, were both out.

Klopp said: “I have to clarify a bit - I was not really aware of it but I got the news that there was a discussion we might have forced Trent back and had two setbacks and it is really unfortunate, no one wants that. But different cases, different scenarios anyway and as long as I am here we never forced anyone back and never will. We have to bring the boys as back as possible but never sooner than they are ready.”

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool returned to training this week (Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Alexander-Arnold could be in a race against time to play in the potential title decider against Manchester City on 10 March but Szoboszlai could return sooner. However, it is touch and go if the Hungary captain will be fit to face Chelsea at Wembley on 25 February.

“It is a super intense period,” Klopp said. “People think about the final but before that it is Brentford and Luton, before that we have two games. I think with Dominik will be around that time [of the final], we will see and Trent maybe a week or two longer. It is not great. I am not sure Dom has a chance for the final but maybe and Trent will probably be after.”