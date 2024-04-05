Jurgen Klopp calls for end to tragedy chanting between Liverpool and Manchester United

Some fans in the Stretford End resorted to taunts about Hillsborough during Manchester United's 4-3 win over Liverpool in the FA Cup - Getty Images/Stu Forster

Jurgen Klopp has called for an end to the tragedy chanting which marred Manchester United’s recent FA Cup win over Liverpool after both clubs joined forces to take preventative action.

Two United fans were arrested following the quarter-final for engaging in behaviour alleged to be related to mocking the Hillsborough disaster in 1989, and songs were audible from large sections of the crowd.

Over many decades, one of the most celebrated fixtures in English football has been tainted by supporters of both sides insulting the memories of those who died or were impacted by the events at Hillsborough and the Munich Air disaster of 1958.

“Two of the biggest clubs in the world, so let’s just show a bit of class in these moments, don’t sing this or sing that,” said Klopp.

“Let the teams fight on the pitch. Let’s play football, that is all fine. Besides that, just show a bit of class, that would be my wish for all of us.

“It is super important. There are different aspects to this and one is I don’t hear it, honestly, when I am on the sideline. I heard after the game that it happened and it obviously is not great.

“But in general it is just helpful that we educate our kids in specific things: respect, understanding, all these things.”

Following the incidents last month, the charitable foundations of Manchester United and Liverpool worked together to formulate an education plan to prevent tragedy-related abuse.

Schoolchildren from both cities were invited to Lord Derby School in Huyton to learn about the tragic histories of the North West clubs.

Former Liverpool captain and ex-assistant manager Phil Thompson was joined by ex-United defender Wes Brown to discuss the profound impact the disasters at Hillsborough and Munich had – and still have – on their respective communities.

John Shiels, CEO of Manchester United Foundation, said: “It is unacceptable to use the loss of life, in relation to any tragedy, to score points, and it is time for it to stop.”

Matt Parish, CEO of LFC Foundation, added: “This is a hugely important event which both clubs are committed to making happen every year. Education is key, alongside appropriate action, to eradicating vile tragedy chanting in all its forms forever.”

The Football Association condemned the incidents in the last meeting between the clubs, with tougher action promised against those responsible.

“It is entirely unacceptable and can have a lasting and damaging impact on people and communities within our game,” read an FA statement.

“It must stop, and we support any club and their fans who try to eradicate this from the terraces.”

Manager admits he ‘snapped’ with Danish TV presenter

Klopp admits he ‘snapped’ after Liverpool’s FA Cup defeat by Manchester United as his frustration boiled over in the immediate aftermath of being knocked out.

Footage of Klopp cutting short an interview with a Danish TV presenter went viral, the Liverpool coach explaining he was surprised to be asked why his side lacked ‘intensity’ in extra-time in the 4-3 defeat.

“There was this famous interview afterwards – I’d like to say I was out of the country thankfully [for the fallout] but I wasn’t,” said Klopp, who quipped his biggest lesson from the loss was “that the 10th interview is not as good as the ninth to give after the game”.

“I knew what would happen, actually. I was really calm after the game, I was not even angry, because I knew that, yes, we had to win it in this [90 minute] period.

“Then, after 90 minutes, I saw minute by minute that it was too much. It was the end of this intense spell, after all the games we played, and now extra time was the killer for us. That’s why I said after the game that it was the first time I saw us struggling.

“It was too much for this specific group, with the way we had to change, with the players coming back just in time for this game.

“But I was not angry. And then the guy asked me about intensity and that was just when it snapped. As if anybody would be interested in the intensity or why you cannot keep up the intensity with them? United played, I don’t know how many, less games we played until then.”

Klopp hopes for a different outcome this weekend to keep Liverpool top of the Premier League. He says a similar performance will bring its reward, so long as Liverpool take their chances.

“The game was brilliant in moments, absolutely brilliant, but we did not have the legs that day obviously to use it,” he said.

“You saw these quick attacks we had, these four v three situations, and then unlikely for us we pretty consistently found the wrong player to finish it off. There is nothing you can do.

“That is just when the brain is not really fresh and the boys don’t see the right solution. That’s how it is and you have to accept it and I did. We lost because they stayed in the game, scored their goals, we made mistakes for two of them, and that’s how it happened.”

