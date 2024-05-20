Jurgen Klopp was ‘bigger than a football manager’ to the people of Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp has meant so much to both Liverpool the club and Liverpool the city - AP/Jon Super

In 1994, Nelson Mandela became the first foreign national to be granted the freedom of the city of Liverpool.

It is a measure of what Jürgen Klopp means to the region that two years ago he became the second.

Being a world-class coach is but one facet of the job title Liverpool Manager. Klopp has been a spokesman, therapist, politician, campaigner and social conscience, his legacy as powerful as that of any political or business leader.

“He is bigger than a football manager. He is an ambassador,” says Steve Rotheram, Mayor of the Liverpool City region. “He epitomises the best of our values and our idea of socialism. It is not about big players or individuals. It is about the team. It is about the collective.

“It is a prerequisite for anyone managing one of our great football clubs that they ‘get it’. If you don’t, you do not last very long. But it is also important that it is authentic. He does not say things just for effect. He speaks with honesty and integrity. In Liverpool, Jurgen has not only ‘got it’. He has helped shape ‘it’.”

Jurgen Klopp has a number of murals around Anfield, which will surely grow - Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Whether supporting the Hillsborough families, expressing incredulity at Brexit, or supporting the vaccine rollout during the Covid-19 pandemic, Klopp’s natural affinity with his constituents was felt. Turn up at a Klopp press conference and you were as likely to hear him chastise the Prime Minister, Donald Trump or Vladimir Putin as receive a fitness update.

“If I wanted someone to represent me and my city – not just our passion for football but what the city means – there would be no-one better than Jurgen,” says Rotheram.

“It is a difficult balance to strike between being emotional and highly intelligent. He is like an archetypal Scouser, with all the raw ingredients that make us who and what we are; confident, outspoken and with a talent to smell b------- from a mile away. He would be successful in any walk of life. He has charisma by the bucketload.

“When we got him on board with the Covid campaign, we knew the message had to come from someone whose voice carried absolute trust. To be frank, Boris Johnson was never going to appeal to the people of Liverpool. Jurgen bought into it completely because he cares beyond football.

“I don’t think there is anyone in recent times who has caught the imagination of a city quite like him.

“You think of managers you can point to in history who are forever synonymous with their clubs. Bill Shankly with Liverpool, Jock Stein and Celtic, Don Revie and Leeds. Obviously you had Sir Alex Ferguson in Manchester – all iconic figures.

“When Sir Alex was at United, he was a rival. You could not see beyond the fact he was the Manchester United manager. Since then, I have had the pleasure of his company many times and you understand the stature of the man. He is who he has always been, but I know people in Liverpool would give him a much fairer hearing than when in the heat of those football battles.

“I suspect that in four or five years time, rival supporters will look at the Klopp era at Liverpool and appreciate it more than they were willing to at the time. The tribal nastiness will have passed.”

Jurgen Klopp poses with the Liverpool shirt after his announcement as the new manager back in 2015 - Paul Ellis/Getty Images

For Liverpool supporters, the coming weeks may feel like recovery from a personal trauma. The long goodbye has created a delayed reaction, perhaps even denial. Reality is now dawning.

“He means to my generation what Bill Shankly did to my dad’s,” says Dave Usher, editor of the Liverpool Way website.

“It goes beyond his on-field achievements. It is about what he says and how has made supporters believe in everything he does. Few can do that. You can have great managers – Pep Guardiola is a great manager – but could he have the same hold over a fanbase as Klopp at Liverpool? You can replace the coach, but you can’t replace the man. He has understood everything we need in a Liverpool manager.”

Klopp did not have to work as hard as his predecessors to be so embraced, so soon. On the day he headed to Anfield to sign his contract, Liverpool supporters tracked the private jet as it landed at John Lennon Airport.

“He was the most exciting manager in world football because of his success with Dortmund and how they played. We knew he had a big personality,” says Usher. “But we didn’t know the man, then. That evolved.”

Living up to expectations meant hitting the ground running.

“The first game was the first big impression,” says Usher. “When I look at the Liverpool line-up that day, it is quite scary. Yet I remember enjoying the match – a 0-0 at Tottenham – and thinking, ‘Okay, what is this?’ It was a completely different approach even though he had only been there for a week. You could see an immediate change in the energy levels, and the counter-pressing style.

Jurgen Klopp's departure leaves big shoes to fill - Nikki Dyer/Getty Images

“Everyone remembers that image of Adam Lallana coming off the pitch and falling into the manager absolutely shattered because of the shift he put in. That was the start of it. Obviously we needed new players, but we could see where we were going.

“He knew what was needed. There was a defeat to Crystal Palace early in his reign when he looked around and saw fans leaving early and said he ‘felt alone’. This was a reflection of what supporters had become accustomed to, performances so poor. He called it out and had to find the right message. No manager can criticise the fans – which is what he did – but he did it in a way to get a positive reaction.

“A few weeks later when we equalised in the last minute against West Brom, he wanted to acknowledge how the fans had stayed with the team. Rival fans still find that picture of Klopp and the players in front of the Kop for getting a point at home to West Brom. It was never about drawing with West Brom. It was about thanking the supporters for believing the game was not lost.

“We loved that Klopp couldn’t care less what anyone other than what he and supporters on the Kop thought about it. You can make a direct link from that to Klopp and the players in exactly the same spot at the Kop end after beating Barcelona 4-0 four years later. He built a culture. It doesn’t just happen overnight.

“It’s easy for a manager to say ‘we need the fans’ but you need to make fans feel it. With Klopp it is organic and natural, not forced. They should definitely build a statue of him outside Anfield.”

Jurgen Klopp received the Freedom of the City of Liverpool in 2022 - Jason Roberts/PA

At ownership level, there is recognition that Klopp transformed the Fenway Sports Group era from one of underperformance to extraordinary delivery.

“Liverpool is a club with a legacy of legendary managers. Jurgen not only honoured that heritage, he set a new benchmark for those that will follow him,” says chairman Tom Werner.

“He infused the club with a unique spirit of competitiveness and heavy metal football. We will remember the countless trophies the club collected since 2015, but we will also remember his remarkable personality. I have been privileged to call Jurgen a close friend, and while football is central it is his genuine warmth, sharp wit and embracing nature along with his humble demeanour that stands out to me. His achievements have indeed surpassed our most ambitious expectations.”

For Rotheram, recollections from the evening Klopp received the civic honour in 2022 sum up the man.

“When Liverpool City Council awarded him the Freedom of the City, he was genuinely touched,” recalls Rotheram.

“His wife, Ulla, and family were there. After the ceremony we were in a restaurant with Sir Kenny and his wife, Marina. Jurgen was desperate for a dance. He was urging Kenny to do so. As anyone who knows Kenny will tell you, he doesn’t dance. But after much persuasion, Jurgen finally managed to get Kenny up there. It was brilliant to see. Even Kenny could not refuse Jurgen Klopp!

Anfield pays tribute to Jurgen Klopp before his final game in charge - Jon Super/AP

“On the same evening, I told him my son was poorly, suffering from pericarditis. He took my phone and started speaking to my son about life, health and how the bad times make the good times better. My son came through his health issues and looks back at that moment as inspirational. For a Liverpool supporter, it was like a Roman Catholic receiving a message from the Pope. Saying football is a religion here is not a cliché. It’s a fact.”

So how will the city remember Klopp?

“Jurgen’s legacy will live on,” says Rotheram. “He may be leaving the club, but his spirit is never going away. He’ll be back plenty of times, I’m sure. I can see him on the Kop, or out drinking with the Liverpool fans before a big game. I hope he can recharge his batteries and get back into football at the right time. We will miss him as much as anyone who has ever worked for Liverpool Football Club.”

