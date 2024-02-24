Junto Nakatani, Kosei Tanaka, Takuma Inoue deliver impressive victories in Japan

Japanese fighters had a big night Saturday in Tokyo.

Junto Nakatani, Kosei Tanaka and Takuma Inoue all took significant steps in their careers by delivering convincing victories at Kokugikan Arena.

Nakatani (27-0, 20 KOs) knocked out Alexandro Santiago (28-4-5, 14 KOs) in six rounds to take the Mexican’s IBF 118-pound title, giving Nakatani a major belt in a third division.

Nakatani controlled the fight from the outset, outclassing the new champion. Santiago had upset Nonito Donaire to win the WBC belt in his previous fight.

Tanaka left no doubt that he was the better man against Christian Bacasegua, winning a one-sided decision to capture a vacant 115-pound title. He’s now a four-division titlist in only 21 fights.

Bacasegua (22-5-2, 9 KOs) got off to a strong start but Tanaka (20-1, 11 KOs) found a grove around the third round and never looked back.

And Inoue (19-1, 5 KOs), the younger brother of Naoya Inoue, knocked out former beltholder Jerwin Ancajas (34-4-2, 23 KOs) in the first defense of his 118-pound title.

Ancajas, once a rising star, is now 1-3 in his last four fights.

