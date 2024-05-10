"Junkster" Woodham leads Hawks softball to win over Pats

URBANA – When she first started playing softball, Urbana’s Clara Woodham earned a nickname from her pitching coach.

“From when I was little, my pitching coach always called me ‘The Junkster,’” she said.

It came from her superb ability to spin offspeed pitches even at a young age, something Woodham continued to hone through years of travel ball. As her freshman season with the Hawks progressed, she’s given hitters particular fits with her change-up, which has become her most consistent out pitch.

Woodham threw it to great effect in Urbana’s 12-2 home win over Thomas Johnson in Thursday’s Class 4A West Region I quarterfinals, which ended by mercy rule in the fifth inning. The Hawks will face Clarksburg on the road in Monday's regional semifinal.

“She’s tried to force that a few times this year, and today, the ball just seemed to flow out of her hand,” Urbana coach Frank Husson said.

That’s come with Woodham adjusting to varsity-level hitting, as she’s regularly facing batters up to three years older than her. Offspeed pitches like her change-up keep her competitive in each at-bat, and it allows her to settle down should her fastball get erratic.

Woodham has shown steady growth throughout the season as a result, earning a spot as part of a pitching platoon with senior Delainey Quartucci.

“Her command of the strike zone has really improved. I think she’s a lot more relaxed in the circle,” Husson said. “I think she’s done a phenomenal job with settling in, relaxing, and we’re still trying to fine-tune some mechanics, but mentally, I think she is far more relaxed out there, far more confident in her different pitches.”

It helped that Woodham had an idea of what to expect from her older sister, senior Lily Woodham, the starting right fielder on last season’s state championship team. She’s helped Clara mentally prepare for her outings, especially in higher stakes games like Thursday’s playoff matchup.

“Just don’t get in your head,” Clara Woodham said of her sister’s advice. “Just trust your talent.”

She did just that against the Patriots (2-15), striking out five in 4 2-3 innings, allowing a pair of unearned runs and three hits. Woodham helped her cause at the plate with a third-inning RBI single.

That was one of three hits for the Hawks (13-7), which drew 19 walks. Caitlyn Crotty had a pair of RBI singles, and her fifth-inning RBI fielder’s choice invoked the mercy rule. Sam Miles and Allie Krape each had two RBIs, and Miles also earned an out in the circle.

Quartucci scored four runs. Ava Fields, Carleigh Magers and Molly Warner also had an RBI each. Crotty and Lo McAnaw scored two runs apiece.

TJ’s Everett Sechler had a third-inning RBI single. Kahlyssa Ramirez hit a sacrifice fly in the fourth inning. Katelyn Waguespack doubled.