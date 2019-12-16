Junk Falcons TD in upset of 49ers delivers brutal bad beat for under bettors

The Atlanta Falcons delivered heartbreak for 49ers fans on Sunday when they stunned San Francisco in a 29-22 road upset.

Meanwhile, a meaningless late touchdown delivered a blow to the wallets of under bettors.

Frantic finish for Falcons ...

The Falcons took a 23-22 lead with a frantic finish that saw a pair of throws into the end zone reviewed for touchdowns. Austin Hooper’s attempt at a juggling catch with five seconds left was ruled incomplete.

But officials correctly ruled on review that Julio Jones broke the plane on the next play for the go-ahead score.

Jones’ TD left two seconds remaining for the 49ers to attempt an unlikely comeback. The ensuing kickoff resulted in typical desperate shenanigans that saw multiple backward laterals on the return.

And bettors

It did not end with a 49ers score. It did end with a Falcons touchdown when Atlanta special teamer Olamide Zaccheaus picked up a lateral that rolled into end zone.

Olamide Zaccheaus's late touchdown meant nothing for the Falcons but everything for under bettors. (Cody Glenn/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

That late score meant nothing in terms of the outcome of the game. But it meant everything for bettors who took the 49 1/2-point under set by MGM. The score pushed the total to 51 points and an unexpected win for over bettors.

Second ugly NFL bad beat on Sunday

It was the second brutal bad beat of the day after a Dwayne Haskins fumble on what was supposed to be a Hail Mary attempt ended with a meaningless Philadelphia Eagles touchdown in a 37-27 win over Washington.

That score crushed bettors who took Washington as a seven-point underdog and saw what looked like a sure thing turn into a backdoor cover for Philadelphia.

