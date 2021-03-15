Juniors: Willmar WarHawks spilt road trip
Mar. 15—NEW ULM — With some overtime magic from Dylan Gajewski, the Willmar WarHawks junior hockey team salvaged a split of two road games this past weekend.
On Sunday night against New Ulm, Gajewski scored the game-winner 2 minutes, 31 seconds into overtime, propelling the WarHawks to a 4-3 comeback victory from the New Ulm Civic Center.
Willmar's late heroics were absent against Granite City on Saturday as the Lumberjacks scored three third-period goals to cruise to a 5-1 win from the Armadillo Deck Sports Arena in Sauk Rapids.
The WarHawks trailed the Steel 3-1 after two periods before quickly getting back into it.
With helpers from Isaiah Thomas and Gavin Uckele, Lewis Rowan scored 33 seconds into the third to make it 3-2. Tanner Hallett tied the game at 3-3 after an assist from Jonah Jangula 87 seconds later.
Gajewski's game-decider came off assists from Jeremiah Konkel and Ben Johnson. It was his second goal of the game and 12th of the season. Will Penney made 22 saves to collect the win.
Twenty-four hours earlier, the WarHawks trailed Granite City 2-1 entering the final period before Brett Reed, Matthew Metsa and Hanson O'Leary each scored in the third to put the game away.
Elbridge DeKraai put up Willmar's only goal in the second. Lukas Haugen took the loss in net after stopping 26 of 31 shots.
Willmar is host to New Ulm at 7:10 p.m. Friday.
Willmar 4,
New Ulm 3 (OT)
Willmar (18-17-0) 1 0 2 1 — 4
New Ulm (5-24-4) 1 2 0 0 — 3
FIRST PERIOD — (1) W: Dylan Gajewski (Gavin Uckele, Hunter Bjorge), 15:47 PP ... (2) NU: James Spaargaren (Joey Gimberlin, Teddy Lillico), 16:40. PENALTIES: (1) NU: Nate Looft (checking from behind-minor, 2 min), 3:34 ... (2) NU: Zach Maillette (holding-minor, 2 min), 15:13
SECOND PERIOD — (3) NU: Spaargaren (Bauer Barry, Parker Dorn), 11:47 SH ... (4) Maillette (Gimberlin, Tommy Michelsen), 14:18 PP. PENALTIES: (3) W: Jack Willis (roughing-minor, 2 min), 4:22 ... (4) NU: Corey Stormer (tripping-minor, 2 min), 7:28 ... (5) NU: Looft (roughing-minor, 2 min), 11:37 ... (6) W: Lewis Rowan (slashing-minor, 2 min), 12:20
THIRD PERIOD — (5) W: Rowan (Isaiah Thomas, Uckele), 0:33 ... (6) W: Tanner Hallett (Jonah Jangula), 2:00. PENALTIES: (7) W: Kaleb Miller (tripping-minor, 2 min), 2:27 ... (8) W: Jeremiah Konkel (high sticking-minor, 2 min), 4:18 ... (9) NU: Barry (hooking-minor, 2 min), 9:37
OVERTIME — (7) W: Gajewski (Konkel, Ben Johnson), 2:31
GOALIE SAVES/SHOTS — Willmar: Will Pinney 22/25 ... New Ulm: Griffin Foster 33/37
Saturday
Granite City 5,
Willmar 1
Willmar (17-17) 0 1 0 — 1
Granite City (22-8) 1 1 3 — 5
FIRST PERIOD — (1) GC: Braeden Bartoo (unassisted), 14:14. PENALTIES: (1) GC: Brockston Masseth (tripping-minor, 2 min), 6:23 ... (2) GC: Sean Davidson (cross checking-minor, 2 min), 16:13 ... (3) W: Hunter Bjorge (roughing-minor, 2 min), 16:31 ... (4) W: Bjorge (checking from behind-minor, 2 min), 16:31 ... (5) W: Bjorge (checking from behind-10 misc, 10 min), 16:31 ... (6) GC: Wyatt Halverson (roughing-minor, 2 min), 16:31
SECOND PERIOD — (2) W: Elbridge DeKraai (Kaleb Miller, Jeremiah Konkel), 17:27 ... (3) GC: Nicholas Richert (Tal Halliday, Ben Anderson), 19:38 PP. PENALTIES: (7) W: Ben Johnson (roughing-minor, 2 min), 18:12 ... (8) W: Austin Jozwick (hooking-minor, 2 min), 18:12 ... (9) GC: Masseth (roughing-minor, 2 min), 18:12
THIRD PERIOD — (4) GC: Brett Reed (Cody Dias, Bartoo), 0:43 ... (5) GC: Matthew Metsa (Carson Simon), 6:10 ... (6) GC: Hanson O'Leary (Kyle Mortenson, Richert), 11:16 PP. PENALTIES: (10) W: Dylan Gajewski (cross checking-minor, 2 min), 10:42 ... (11) W: Ben Luedtke (interference-minor, 2 min), 12:27 ... (12) W: Isaiah Thomas (unsportsmanlike conduct-10 misc, 10 min), 12:27 ... (13) GC: Bartoo (slashing-minor, 2 min).
GOALIE SAVES/SHOTS — Willmar: Lukas Haugen 26/31 ... Granite City: Bailey Huber 30/31