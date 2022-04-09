Junior's toast: Earnhardt Jr. raises a post-race glass to Martinsville run

Prior to his once-a-year race Friday night in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, Dale Earnhardt Jr. said he’d raise a glass — or a can — on pit road with any driver who wanted to join him. So long as he finished the race.

Well, Junior finished the race Saturday at Martinsville Speedway, steering his No. 88 JR Motorsports Chevrolet through the late-race madness to an 11th-place finish.

Bring on the beer.

MORE: Dale Jr. through the years

Dale Jr. had his car closing in on the top five late after starting at the rear of the field, but a late-race spate of cautions — one of which involved his car — took away any shot at the win.

Still, the NASCAR Hall of Famer was beaming on pit road after racing at one of his self-professed favorite tracks … with no doubt one of his self-professed favorite beverages.

Drinking 🍺 with the man @DaleJr and @NoahGragson after a hard fought race. pic.twitter.com/4UY6KA1BrR — Jeremy Clements (@JClements51) April 9, 2022

Shared a Bud with Dale. Always a good time chatting it up with him, fun racing with him tonight! Been fun getting to know Dale the last few years and his advice and help has gone a long way. Cheers, @DaleJr 🍻 pic.twitter.com/dQcF1DeZcq — Ryan Vargas (@RyanVargas_23) April 9, 2022