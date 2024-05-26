Junior Texas rowers fundraise to compete at historic international regatta

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A group of Texas Rowing Center junior rowers are vying to compete on the international stage this summer at the historic Henley Royal Regatta and are raising funds to help make the trip a reality.

Team captain Evan Yang and assistant team captain Carson Collins spoke with KXAN and said they’ve known for about a year now that they might have the potential to compete at Henley. Collins said three of Texas Rowing Center’s junior quad team raced at youth nationals last June and placed third, opening up the possibility for Henley.

“It’s obviously a huge opportunity, and it’s been in the back of our minds for the entire year as we go through our training,” Collins said. “And now it’s come to the forefront. It’s really materialized into an opportunity, and we’re all really excited to go race there because it is the best junior club competition in the world.”

This year, the team incorporated quad training work ahead of the Head of the Charles Regatta in Boston this past fall. During the winter, the team split up into small boats as well as focused on building up endurance on the rowing machine.

In February, the team competed in the Heart of Texas Regatta before shifting gears to quad training as a whole group and perfecting a unified technique before the Henley Royal Regatta on England’s River Thames in July.

Prior to hopping the pond for that regatta, the team’s GoFundMe hopes to cover the costs of international travel as well as boats and equipment. Since the race is international, Collins said they’re unable to bring their own supplies, adding to the costs.

“It’s just been a little bit different for us, both in planning and how much it’s going to end up costing,” he added.

The group has identified a $15,000 fundraising goal on their GoFundMe. As of noon Sunday, they’d raised just shy of $2,400.

Yang said it’s been so fulfilling to see so many people pitch in to support the group’s goals and their efforts to make it over to England.

“It’s really amazing to see all of, kind of, my networks come together to support all of us as a whole,” he said.

At the same time, both Yang and Collins said they’re thrilled to be able to represent Texas and the Texas Rowing Center at the international level. The group made program history with last year’s third-place finish at the U.S. youth nationals; Yang said he wants to continue that momentum this year.

“It’s even more amazing to be the first crew, the first junior crew to go internationally and compete under the Texas flag for Texas Rowing Center,” he said.

More details on the fundraiser and how to donate are available online.

