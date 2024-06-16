Junior Tennis Camp returns to Mellon Park this summer.

Designed for ages 10-17, the camp will take place from 9 to 11:30 a.m. July 15-19 at Mellon Park’s Tennis Center.

Participants can register for one day or all five.

Register online by clicking here.

