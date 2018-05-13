Junior Seau’s nephew trying out with Giants

The nephew of one of the greatest linebackers in NFL history is hoping to create his own NFL legacy.

Ian Seau, nephew of Junior Seau, was invited to the Giants’ rookie minicamp as a tryout player. Ian Seau played defensive end at Nevada and has spent time with the Bills and Rams but has yet to play in an NFL regular-season game.

“It’s hard to live up to,” he told the New York Daily News. “He is my uncle, there is always going to be these expectations but I feel like what I’ve done, when I’ve played snaps in preseason I’ve done some things that Ian Seau has done.”

Ian’s mom (Junior’s sister) has expressed concerns about the possibility that brain damage suffered in football led to Junior Seau’s depression and suicide, and she started the Mary Seau CTE Foundation. Ian says he understands the injury risks and wants to play in the NFL anyway.

“I know [the NFL] is trying to find ways to make it safer. I’m just living out there, not really worried about that. I’m worried about what we’re doing on the next play,” said Ian. “I know my mom has her foundation and she chose to educate me on this. I know the symptoms and the signs.”

Ian Seau says he feels some pressure as the nephew of a legend, but most of the pressure he feels is what he puts on himself, wanting to make it in the sport he loves.