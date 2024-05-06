Junior rugby teams celebrate Twickenham tickets win

Two junior rugby teams are looking forward to watching the Premiership Rugby final after winning tickets.

Bath Rugby stars Juan Schoeman and Jacques du Plessis joined hundreds of boys and girls at the Defender Premiership Rugby Cup on 28 April at Salisbury Rugby Football Club (RFC).

The grassroots competition, led by Bath Rugby, was won by U11 team Chew Valley RFC and U12 team Oldfield RFC.

The teams are due to attend the final at Twickenham Stadium on 8 June.

Twenty eight teams took part from across Wiltshire, Somerset and Dorset.

Abigail Dicks, grassroots operations co-ordinator, at Bath Rugby, said: "Huge congratulations to the winning teams who can now look forward to a day out at Twickenham Stadium... in June."The Defender Premiership Rugby Cup is a great way to inspire the next generation of grassroots players and everyone played their part in making the competition such a successful event."

The event was hosted in partnership with Premiership Rugby.

