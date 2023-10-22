Junior Ray Dress leads Hoban to second in Division I boys golf state tournament

Archbishop Hoban finished second in the Division I boys golf state championship tournament Saturday at the Ohio State University Scarlet Course.

The Knights carded a team score of 601, just three strokes behind champion Whitehouse Anthony Wayne with a two-day score of 598. Olentangy Liberty was third at 610.

It was Hoban's sixth consecutive Division I state tournament appearance under coach Quinn Parker. The Knights tied for sixth in 2018, finished second in 2019, won the state championship in 2020, finished second in 2021 and were fourth in 2022.

Columbus St. Francis DeSales senior Vaughn Harber earned medalist honors with a 135. He shot 69 Friday and 66 Saturday on the par 71 course.

Senior Logan Sutto led Anthony Wayne with a 136 to finish second individually. Cincinnati Elder junior Cayse Morgan and Upper Arlington senior Brady Catalano each shot 142 to tie for third.

Kent Roosevelt junior Liam Curtis and St. Ignatius senior Bradley Chill each shot 146 to tie for seventh, and Hoban junior Ray Dress and Hudson junior Sam Fauver tied for ninth at 147.

Hoban's other scorers were junior Braden Herstich (11th, 150), senior Jack Vojtko (tied for 12th, 151) and junior Chris Pollak (tied for 16th, 153).

Green senior Kyle Smith tied for 12th with a 151 and Walsh Jesuit sophomore Anthony Spain finished 21st with a 155. Jackson senior Jordan Kish tied for 26th with a 157 and Polar Bears junior Maxwell Weber tied for 32nd with a 159.

Hudson freshman Ben Fauver and Jackson senior Ethan Kasler each shot 160 to tie for 38th.

Jackson finished ninth in the team standings at 640, Hudson was 10th at 646 and Green was 12th at 663.

Highland standout Isabella Goyette finishes senior year strong

Highland senior Isabella Goyette tied for second in the Division I girls golf state tournament Saturday at the Ohio State University Gray Course.

Goyette, Dublin Jerome junior Alexa Prettyman, Olentangy Orange senior Skylar Dean and Perrysburg senior Sydney Deal each carded a two-day score of 143. Goyette compiled rounds of 70 Friday and 73 Saturday on the par 70 course.

New Albany sophomore Mia Hammond earned the medalist honor with a score of 136. She shot 67 Friday and 69 Saturday.

Dublin Jerome won the girls team title with a score of 597. Magnificat (608), New Albany (608) and Highland (629) rounded out the top four teams.

Highland's other golfers were sophomore Elizabeth Coleman (25th, 155), senior Paige McKendry (39th, 166), senior Kavya Chada (tied for 48th, 172) and junior Kendall Sprutte (tied for 48th, 172).

Stow senior Gabriella Berlingieri shot a 152 to tie for 17th, Aurora junior Gracyn Vidovic and Hudson junior Emmy Burling each shot a 154 to tie for 19th and Kent Roosevelt senior Madolyn Kost tied for 29th with a 158.

North Canton Hoover freshman Ellie Hutzler tied for 31st with a 159, Vikings junior Ava Kemp tied for 35th with a 162, and Hudson senior Sherry Du and freshman Elena Varga tied for 42nd at 168.

Hudson finished seventh with a 663 and Hoover was ninth with a 669.

Michael Beaven can be reached at mbeaven@thebeaconjournal and is on Twitter at @MBeavenABJ.

