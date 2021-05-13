Junior pitcher Georgina Corrick approaching USF immortality

The Bulls encountered neither shortage nor panic during their most critical road trip of 2021. USF’s softball team made it from Tampa to Tulsa with plenty of gas at its disposal.

Today, Georgina Corrick likely will deliver it steadily for five to seven innings. Unleaded, unyielding, and on some days, untouchable.

On Wednesday, Corrick a 6-foot junior from Sanford, was named the American Athletic Conference Pitcher of the Year for the third time. In the program’s 37-season history, no previous Bulls hurler has won a conference pitcher of the year honor more than once.

But that’s hardly the only realm of the record book she could own. By the time she exits the circle for the final time, Corrick could be considered the greatest pitcher in program history. Myriad statistics will support her.

A member of the British National Team (she was born in Basingstoke, England), Corrick enters this afternoon’s opening round of the AAC tournament against Memphis with a 21-6 record, 0.92 ERA and 0.71 WHIP (walks/hits per innings pitched).

Her 13 shutouts lead the nation, and her 282 strikeouts rank third. Her 10.4 strikeouts per seven innings rank 15th.

If she comes even close to replicating those numbers in 2022, she’ll own nearly every significant USF career record. Buoying Corrick’s chances are the 18 appearances she made in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, which count for her career stats but don’t count against her eligibility.

Her 833 career strikeouts are 270 behind Bulls all-time leader Sara Nevins of Pinellas Park, and her 32 career shutouts are five behind the record owned by East Bay High alumnus Mo Triner. Her opponents’ career batting average (.171) practically matches Nevins’ school mark (.170), and she needs only 13 more starts to break Nevins’ all-time record (109).

With 73 career wins, Corrick already ranks fifth in school history. If she can collect a handful of postseason wins starting in the AAC tourney, Nevins’ all-time USF mark (101) will be approachable in 2022.

So will the USF Athletics Hall of Fame down the road.

