Junior PGA Golfer from Eureka wins national challenge

ST. LOUIS — A nine-year-old girl from Eureka, Missouri, is back after an unforgettable experience and championship win at Augusta National last weekend. Fresh off the airplane, Madison Pyatt joins us to share more about her special weekend.

Pyatt competed in the drive, putt, and chip challenge. She excelled in the competition, winning the drive and chip categories and securing third place in putting, leading to her overall win in the 7 to 9-year-old age group.

Madison’s father, who also served as her caddie, says he is proud of his daughter’s success. She has been practicing a lot, spending 15 hours on the course from Good Friday through Easter, preparing for the competition.

