Junior Legion: Starbuck advances

Aug. 7—Starbuck beat St. James 7-0 in the quarterfinals of the state Junior American Legion Baseball tournament Friday at Montevideo.

Starbuck advances to play Cottonwood in the semifinals at 4:30 p.m. Saturday in Montevideo. Cottonwood beat Howard Lake 7-1 in another quarterfinal.

Caledonia beat Proctor 6-0 and Upsala/Swanville knocked off host Montevideo 6-4.

The other semifinal features Caledonia playing Upsala/Swanville at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Montevideo plays Proctor at 11:30 a.m. Saturday in the consolation semifinals. The other consolation semifinal features Howard Lake and St. James at 9 a.m. The winner of those two games plays for the consolation championship at 2 p.m. Saturday.

The third-place game is at 10:30 a.m. Sunday with the championship game set for 1 p.m. Sunday.