Junior Hockey: Willmar WarHawks rout Minnesota Loons

Jan. 21—BREEZY POINT — Braydon Buckingham scored five goals in Willmar's rout of the Minnesota Loons at the Breezy Point Hockey Center on Saturday.

The left-handed forward from Prior Lake's effort helped the WarHawks to an 8-1 win against Minnesota.

Willmar is 11-24-2-0 and the Loons are 3-30-1-1 in the NA3HL West Division.

Buckingham helped the WarHawks to a quick start. After Hudson Kilgore scored 1 minute, 33 seconds into the game, Buckingham scored 56 seconds later as Willmar took a 2-0 lead into the first intermission.

Buckingham then scored three goals in the WarHawks' five-goal second period. Nathan Hinze and Gus Cantwell also found the back of the net.

Jack Ladlie got Minnesota on the board at 10:12 of the third period before Buckingham scored his fifth at 14:05.

Kamdon Carlson made nine saves as the WarHawks out-shot the Loons, 69-10.

Willmar next hosts the Wausau Cyclones at 7:10 p.m. Friday at Willmar Civic Center Arena.