Junior hockey: Suchy, Norsemen overcome early deficit to defeat Wilderness

Apr. 23—Forward Jack Suchy scored a pair of goals as the St. Cloud Norsemen erased an early deficit to defeat the Minnesota Wilderness 4-2 in a North American Hockey League game Thursday night before 650 at Northwoods Arena in Cloquet.

After Suchy scored just 3:46 into the contest to give St. Cloud an early 1-0 lead, Minnesota came back to take a 2-1 lead midway through the period on goals by Donte Lawson and Grant Docter. It was short-lived, however, as Suchy knotted it up 2-2 later in the period and Blake Perbix scored what turned out to be the game-winner at 11:44 in the second.

Nikolas Hong added an empty-netter later in the third for the Norsemen, Ryan O'Neill added a pair of assists and goalie Paxton Geisel stopped 31 shots. Kaleb Johnson stopped 30 shots to lead the Wilderness.