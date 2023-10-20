Junior hockey: South Shore Kings slip by Twin City Thunder

Oct. 20—The South Shore Kings put pucks on net in a 3-2 victory over the Twin City Thunder in a USPHL junior hockey game Friday in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

The Kings outshot the Thunder 44-27 during the National Collegiate Development Conference New England Division contest.

Twin City coach Dan Hodge said special teams led to the Kings getting more shots.

"They had four power plays and we didn't have any," Hodge said. "That slants the shots. And they have a good power play. For the most part, a lot of their shots were on the perimeter, but it was a good game. We played better than we did Saturday night, we played structured, and it was a good game for us. We just need to respond and get those two points back tomorrow night."

The Thunder (2-6-1, 5 points) host the Kings (9-1-1, 19 points) at Norway Savings Banks Arena on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

Jake Kavanagh potted two goals for South Shore.

Former Thunder draft pick Culin Wilson scored the first goal, giving the Kings an early 1-0 lead in the opening period.

"I thought we had a little struggle out of the gate in the first 10 minutes, but we found our footing with two goals," Hodge said.

Midway through the first period, Twin City forward Aiden Bender evened the contest by putting a puck past Kings goalie Ryan Keyes (25 saves). Forward Ervin Terwilliger and defenseman Jack Henry Lages set up Bender's tally.

Late in the opening stanza, Kavanagh gave the Kings a 2-1 lead, with Wilson earning one of the two assists.

Nolan Leonard scored the Thunder's second goal in the final seconds of the first. Defensemen Leo Mantenuto and Jack Henry Lages had the helpers.

The goal is Leonard's first of the season.

"He's been working really hard this season," Hodge said. "He's a good leader for us, and it's good to see him get one. Hopefully, that's a launching point for him."

Kavanagh recorded his second goal by beating Twin City goalie Stefan Carney (41 saves) early in the third period on a power play.

The Thunder added 20-year-old defenseman Denis Radchenko to the roster. Radchenko began the season with the Mercer Chiefs, where he appeared in three games and recorded no points.

Mercer, of the Atlantic Division, received a seventh-round draft pick in return.

"He's a big, 6-foot-6 defenseman, and he played really well tonight," Hodge said. "He has a long stick and it's hard to teach a kid with a long stick because he's such a big kid."

Coastal Auto Parts Fall Athlete of the Week 7