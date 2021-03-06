Junior hockey: Shane, Bobcats shut down Wilderness

Duluth News Tribune, Minn.
Mar. 6—Ian Shane had 28 saves to lead the Bismarck Bobcats to a 5-1 victory over the Minnesota Wilderness in a North American Hockey League game Friday night before 698 fans at VFW Sports Center in Bismarck, North Dakota.

George Grannis, Austin Schwartz and Grant Ahcan scored goals in the first period for the Bobcats and teammate Braden Costello made it 4-0 at 14:36 in the second period on the power play.

The Wilderness didn't score until 14:55 in the third on a power-play goal by Donte Lawson.

Kaleb Johnson and Jacob Zacharewicz combined on 26 saves for the Wilderness.

