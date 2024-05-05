Junior hockey: Sam Stitz evens series for Maryland Black Bears in Game 2 win over Maine Nordiques

May 4—Maine Nordiques goaltender Carter Richardson nearly recorded his second shutout of the weekend.

But a goal by former Twin City Thunder forward Sam Stitz was enough for the Maryland Black Bears to pick up a 1-0 win in Game 2 of the NAHL East Division Final at Piney Orchard Ice Arena in Odenton, Maryland, on Saturday night.

"It deflected. It was a wacky one," Maine Nordiques coach Nick Skerlick coach said of the goal Richardson let in. "I will tell you after that, he played 10 minutes of lights-out hockey. Two breakaway saves in the second period this weekend and he made another one in the third. I think he saw less volume tonight. But he gave us a chance to win."

Richardson, the first-year goalie, made 36 saves in the loss.

Owen Lepak made 30 saves for his first shutout of the postseason. He had three during the regular season.

"This is going to be a goalie duel, or at least the start of the series is a goalie duel," Skerlick said.

The best-of-five series is now tied at a game apiece. Maine defeated Maryland 2-0 in Game 1 on Friday night.

The Nordiques power play struggled Saturday, going 0-for-4 on the man advantage while the Black Bears went 0-for-2.

"We will look at the video (to see) if we can sneak one or two in," Skerlick said. "The team that wins the series is the team that's going to win the power play game. I really feel that way. I should say the special teams game, is what I really should say. Right now, both teams are 0-for-6 on the power play."

Stitz, who played for the Thunder in the 2021-22 season, is in his second season with the Black Bears. The Air Force commit scored nearly six minutes into the first period. Trayce Johnson had the lone assist.

The series shifts to The Colisee in Lewiston on Friday night for Game 3 at 7:30 p.m. and Game 4 on Saturday at 2 p.m. It will be a quick turnaround for a potential Game 5, which is scheduled for Sunday, May 12, at 7 p.m. in Odenton if the series gets that far.

"We came down here as a staff and as a group talking about getting one and we just got that," Skerlick said. "Now, we have a chance to win Game 3 on home ice and see where things fall in Game 4. But we are focused on Friday night at 7:30."

