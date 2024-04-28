Junior hockey: Rochester Jr. Americans force a Game 5 with win over Maine Nordiques

Apr. 27—Rochester's second-period scoring outburst in Game 4 has sent the best-of-five NAHL East Division semifinals with the Maine Nordiques to the fifth and deciding game.

The Jr. Americans scored four goals in a 5-1 victory over the Nordiques on Saturday at the Rochester Ice Center in Rochester, New York, to tie the series 2-2.

"We got stalled this weekend after lighting up The Colisee last weekend," Maine Nordiques coach Nick Skerlick said. "Now we have a best-of-five, Game 5 grudge match. I think the team that's closest in bond will be the team that will win."

Game 5 will take place at The Colisee on Monday at 7:30 p.m. The winner will take on the top-seeded Maryland Black Bers in the East Division final.

Skerlick said the Nordiques will have the home-ice advantage with the fan support come Monday, but the Americans will be the more rested team.

"We have the disadvantage, no question about it," Skerlick said. "Rochester is going to get on a private plane and be in Lewiston by 12:30 (a.m. Sunday); we won't arrive until 8 a.m. We will for sure be the underdogs, and hopefully the Lewiston faithful reads that and comes out on a school night because we will need every ounce of energy to get through Game 5."

Maine Nordiques defenseman Nicholas Bernardo gave Maine a 1-0 lead early in the middle frame when his shot beat Americans goalie Cole O'Donnell. Nils Forselius and Kellen Murphy set the goal up.

Thomas Rockey tied the game and scored the eventual game-winning goal 11 seconds apart later in the second period.

"It's hard when guys aren't scoring to motivate them that the game is not over — that was our message," Skerlick said. "When it was 2-1 and players are trying to cheat to get scoring and you make more mistakes — next thing you know it's 4-1."

Jayden Dyke, who assisted on both goals by Rockey, made it 3-1 at 15:33 into the frame, while Luca Leighton scored 51 ticks later for a 4-1 lead.

"I don't think they score four goals in two minutes if they are on our ice, that's for sure," Skerlick said.

Massimo Gentile scored late in the third period to add the fifth goal for the Americans.

"I thought we responded well in the third, but we were out of sync tonight after last night's overtime loss," Skerlick said. "There's no question about it."

Alex Zakrzewski picked up two assists for Rochester.

O'Donnell stopped 28 shots for the win. Skerlick said Carter Richardson had another good game in net and made 29 saves in the loss.

"We went another game without 30 shots on net," Skerlick said. "All four games, we have been limited to less than 30 shots. I would say we had less than 10 grade-A (chances)."

