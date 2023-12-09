Junior hockey: Maine Nordiques slip past Rochester Americans in shootout

Dec. 9—The Maine Nordiques survived the Rochester Jr. Americans' comeback attempt and earned a shootout win Friday in Fairpoint, New York.

After the Americans scored two third-period goals, the Nordiques won the NAHL East Division game 4-3 in a shootout at the Rochester Ice Center.

Maine coach Nick Skerlick credited goalie Thomas Heaney for giving the Nordiques the two points.

"He has been struggling over the past month; it's a shame he gave up three goals tonight because he played good enough to give up one," Skerlick said. "He played out of his mind and put his team on his back. If we are getting outshot, we aren't playing well. We feel we got out of this thing with two points, and I feel the police are going to chase our bus back to the hotel because we literally robbed the Americans of a win — or Tommy Heaney, at least."

The score sheet credits Heaney with 36 saves, but Skerlick said Heaney actually saw 15 to 20 more shots than was listed online.

Maine (18-6-3, 39 points) took a 2-1 advantage into the third period, and defenseman Evan Orloff added to the lead nearly two minutes into the frame.

Rochester (14-11-2, 30 points) defenseman Tyler Procious's tally midway through the third, which deflected off of Nordiques defenseman Seth Murch's stick, kickstarted the Americans' rally before Maine's Matteo Disipio scored late to force the overtime session.

Skerlick is impressed by the coaching job Francois Methot has done with the Americans, who are an expansion club.

"I think the Americans are a good team," Skerlick said. "Francois Methot has done an unbelievable job with this group in Year 1. They are a real problem for the East Division, no doubt — they are a real problem for us. That's the second time they outplayed us in three games. They skate well, they hit, they dump the puck in. They listen to what their coach is asking them to do."

After a scoreless five-minute 3-on-3 session, the Nordiques took the shootout 2-1, with Shane Kozlina and Tomek Haula finding the back of the net.

Skerlick said both were highlight reel goals, and Haula's was even Sportscenter-worthy.

"That's a goal you see on ESPN or in the NHL," Skerlick said. "It was a special goal."

Nick Ramm beat Rochester goalie Florian Wade (35 saves) in the first period to give the Nordiques a 1-0 lead before Kozlina made it 2-0 in the second. Thomas Rockey scored in the middle frame for Rochester.

The teams meet again Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

