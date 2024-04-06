Junior hockey: New Jersey Titans pull away from Maine Nordiques

Apr. 5—The Maine Nordiques are officially the second seed for the NAHL East Division playoffs following Friday's 6-3 loss to the New Jersey Titans at the Middletown Ice World in Middletown, New Jersey.

Maine's (37-15-6, 80 points) loss and the Maryland Black Bears' 4-1 victory against Johnstown Tomahawks on Friday ended any chance of the Nordiques catching the Black Bears (41-13-5, 87 points) for the top seed.

Kellen Murphy gave the Nordiques a 1-0 lead in the opening period, with Zion Green picking up the assist.

The lead only lasted 15 seconds. Kristofers Krumins, a University of Vermont commit, scored to even the game for the Titans (34-22-3, 71 points).

Ryan Novo and Dominick Rivelli added second-period goals to extend New Jersey's lead to 3-1.

The third period was a goal-fest. First, Nikita Meshcheryakov extended the lead to 4-1. Midway through the period, Charles Tardif scored for the Nordiques.

Dominik Bartecko's shot got past Maine Nordiques goalie Thomas Heaney for a 5-2 advantage. Then Maine defenseman JP Steele beat New Jersey goalie Zakari Brice to cut the deficit to 5-3.

Jack Hiller netted the final goal in the final minute for the Titans.

Forward Jake Bernadet and defensemen Luke Chappelle and Evan Orloff each had an assist for the Nordiques in the third period.

Maine's series with New Jersey continues Saturday at 7 p.m.

The Nordiques announced that they will open their divisional semifinal series with home games at The Colisee on April 19 and 20. A decisive Game 5, if necessary, will also take place at The Colisee on April 28.

The Nordiques' divisional semifinal opponent has yet to be determined, and therefore neither have the dates and location of Games 3 and 4.

Youth hockey: Maine Gladiators clinch quarterfinal berth with win over Montana Wolves