Junior Hockey: Grier, Misialek lift Willmar WarHawks to win

Sep. 27—BREEZY POINT — Nolan Grier and Tyler Misialek both had hat tricks for the Willmar WarHawks in an NA3HL victory over the Minnesota Loons on Saturday at Breezy Point Ice Arena.

All three of Grier's goals came in the first period. Willmar opened the game with six first-period goals. Misialek got his trio of goals in the second as the WarHawks went off for another five scores.

In net, Cooper Olson came up with 51 saves for Willmar, which goes to 2-1-0 on the year. The Loons are 0-4-0.

The WarHawks hit their home ice for the first time this season at 7:10 p.m. Friday against the New Ulm Steel.

Willmar 11,

MN Loons 0

Willmar (2-1-0) 6 5 0 — 11

MN Loons (0-4-0) 0 0 0 — 0

FIRST PERIOD — (1) W: Nolan Grier 1 (Brady O'Brien 1, Collin Kerchoff 2) 0:23 ... (2) W: Caleb Roehrich 1 (Ben Luedtke 2, Anthony Foster 2) ... (3) W: Grier 2 (Jeremiah Konkel 2), 7:36 ... (4) W: Jeremiah Konkel 3 (unassisted) 7:46 ... (5) W: Elbridge Dekraai 1 (Luke Johnson 1, O'Brien 2) 9:12 ... (6) W: Grier 3 (Konkel 3, Kerchoff 3), 13:52. PENALTIES: (1) W: Dekraai (elbowing-minor, 2 min) 19:10

SECOND PERIOD — (7) W: Tyler Misialek 1 (Ethan Mock 1, Dekraai 3), 3:59 ... (8) Mock 1 (Kerchoff 4), 4:44 ... (9) Max Cohen 2 (Enzo Tarducci 2, Foster 3), 4:58 ... (10) W: Misialek 2 (Dekraai 4, Johnson 2), 13:59 ... (11) W: Misialek 3 (Dekraai 5, Johnson 3) 19:44 PP. PENALTIES: (2) MN: Christian Crutcher, served by Jordan Griffin (slashing-minor, 2 min) 8:41 ... (3) MN: Crutcher (unsportsmanlike conduct-misconduct, 10 min) 8:41 ... (4) W: Grier (roughing-minor, 2 min) 9:30 ... (5) MN: Wylee Gladen (slashing-minor, 2 min) 13:59 ... (6) MN: Blake Keller (roughing-minor, 2 min) 18:17

THIRD PERIOD — No goals. PENALTIES: (7) W: Grier (boarding-minor, 2 min) 0:25 ... (8) MN: Wyatt Mattfield (cross checking-minor, 2 min) 7:19 ... (9) W: Cohen, served by Landen Schwantes (cross checking-minor, 2 min) 10:34 ... (10) W: Cohen (unsportsmanlike conduct-misconduct, 10 min) 10:34 ... (11) MN: Keller, served by Griffin (roughing-double minor, 4 min) 10:34 ... (12) MN: Keller (unsportsmanlike conduct-misconduct, 10 min) 10:34 ... (13) MN: Cooper Brackett (tripping-minor, 2 min) 17:18

GOALIE SAVES/SHOTS — Willmar: Cooper Olson 51/51 ... MN Loons: Owen Reeve (L) 10/17; Payton West 10/14