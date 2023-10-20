Junior hockey: David Helledy paces Nordiques past Jr. Hat Tricks

Oct. 20—The Maine Nordiques rolled to a victory over the Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks in a NAHL East Division contest Friday.

Behind defenseman David Helledy's goal and two assists, the Nordiques defeated the Hat Tricks 5-1 in Danbury, Connecticut.

Nine Nordiques recorded a point in the win.

Hayden Stocks gave Danbury a 1-0 lead with the only goal of the first period when his shot beat Nordiques goalie Carter Richardson (20 saves).

Maine (8-4-2, 18 points) responded midway through the second period. Charles Tardif tied the contest with his 10th goal of the season, and David Helledy gave the Nordiques a 2-1 lead a short time later with a shot that beat Hat Tricks (3-10-2, 8 points) goalie Miles Roberts (31 saves).

Defenseman Anderson Sandquist scored late in the middle frame to give the Nordiques a 3-1 advantage.

Forward Matthew Lewis extended Maine's lead with a goal early in the third period. Nicholas Bernardo, a defenseman, scored his first goal of the season and the Nordiques's cushion was up to 5-1 with about six minutes remaining in the game.

Helledy assisted on Tardif's and Bernardo's goals. JP Steele, Nick Romero and Nordiques newcomers Ryan Panico and Nils Forselius earned one assist each.

Maine goes for the sweep on Saturday at 7 p.m. in Danbury.

— The Nordiques made a trade with the Johnstown Tomahawks this week that brought in Panico, a 20-year-old forward, in exchange for second-year forward Kim Hilmersson. Panico, who had two goals and four assists in 11 games with the Tomahawks this season, spent the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons with the Maine Nordiques Academy 18U team. Hilmerrson tallied three goals and three assists in nine games for the Nordiques. Johnstown then sent Hilmersson to the New Hampshire Mountain Kings in a separate deal.

— Maine acquired Forselius from the Corpus Christi IceRays. The 19-year-old forward is committed to play at Army. He had five goals and two assists in 11 games this season with the IceRays.

— Helledy committed to Bentley University, an NCAA Division I school, in Waltham, Massachusetts, this week. The 20-year-old has three goals and 11 assists in 15 games.