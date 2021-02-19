Junior-heavy class to lead PSU volleyball

Feb. 19—The long wait will soon be over.

After 455 days, Pittsburg State's volleyball team returns to the court, opening its spring season with two matches at John Lance Arena on Saturday. The Gorillas will take on Washburn at 10 a.m. and Northwest Missouri at 6:30 p.m.

"Our entire team and everybody has just been waiting for so long," PSU head coach Jen Gomez said. "Everybody is super excited. Practice has been really good. I think they are just ready to see someone else across the net and compete."

PSU will play 14 matches during the spring, all against MIAA competition. The Gorillas haven't played a match since the 2019 campaign when they went 14-16 overall and 9-11 in MIAA play.

Gomez embarks on her fourth season at the helm. PSU features an experienced team with 12 returnees, including six juniors. The Gorillas have five newcomers.

"I really like our kids," Gomez said. "I've got a large junior class that is back. That's what is great about this year is I have all these upperclassmen. All have seen significant time. Our freshmen are learning, and the great thing is they all get this COVID year where there's not a lot of pressure on them. But these returnees, they are super excited. They are ready to play. I'm most excited to see them step in and have some leadership on the court. Hopefully, we pick up where we left off back in '19."

Junior Meg Auten led PSU with 279 kills in 2019, followed by junior Claire Sanvig with 134. Junior setter Brianna Richard dished out 643 assists, served 16 aces and made 186 digs while sophomore setter Laura Willoughby finished with 471 assists and 219 digs.

"Bri and Laura were setters for us, and then Claire and Meg played a lot," Gomez said. "Those four are really going to have to anchor things for us as far as leadership on the court. Meg is fired up as an outside hitter right now. She's really worked hard to become a six-rotation outside. Clare is our big 6-foot-3 right side. She does such a good job out there. She is always our positive-patty on the court. Our setters are working hard to deliver the hittable balls to our kids, so I've been really pleased with them and their leadership."

Junior defensive specialist Marissa Bates returns after collecting 442 digs, 117 assists and 22 aces. Sophomore defensive specialist Addison Weybrew also returns after coming up with 267 digs.

Sophomore Hannah Martin, a transfer from Colorado School of Mines, and freshman Jayden Sanford, a Glendale product, are expected to make immediate contributions.

"I'm really impressed with Jayden Sanford," Gomez said. "She's a freshman from Springfield. I wasn't sure how fast she would progress, but this kid is picking it up. She's explosive. She's had to play every position in high school and club. For us, she's starting to shine on the outside. Hannah's been doing some really good things. She has been pretty impressive. I think those kids right there are who we are looking at to step in and step up."

As for goals, Gomez said she wants the Gorillas to be a solid serve receive passing team and a sharp team on defense with the ultimate goal of building enthusiasm around the program after such a long layoff.

"We're excited to open up on Saturday here at home," Gomez said. "That's something that is really exciting to open in front of our own fans. Hopefully, we can get some excitement going in our arena about volleyball again."