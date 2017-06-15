Junior Galette: I’ll be better than I was

While discussing linebacker Junior Galette recently, Redskins coach Jay Gruden said that Galette still has the “quick twitch” off the edge needed to be an effective pass rusher despite tearing his Achilles each of the last two years.

Galette is aiming to do more than return to the form he had while recording 22 sacks for the Saints over the 2013 and 2014 seasons, however. He’s 15 pounds lighter and feels that is setting him up for bigger things in his third attempt at making it to the regular season with the Redskins.

“I’ll be better than what I was,” Galette said, via ESPN.com. “I feel a lot lighter and more explosive. People don’t believe it, but I’m going to show you.”

As long as he’s healthy, it looks like Galette will get that opportunity. He’s been playing in the nickel package as a pass rusher during the offseason and that would seem to be the least of his duties if he makes good on his prediction about what’s to come in 2017.