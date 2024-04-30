Junior footballers thank town for pitch renovation

Diss Town Youth's footballers have been making the most of the new pitches [Robby West/BBC]

Young footballers have thanked their local community for transforming a muddy field into quality training pitches.

Parents, coaches and local businesses in Diss, Norfolk, have contributed more than £14,000 in fundraising for the renovation at the Bressingham playing fields.

The club now has three pitches and a new storage area.

Coach and parent Rik Hepburn, 42, said he was "proud" of what they had achieved so far.

The fundraisers at Diss Town Youth also want to fund a new cafe, planting and a car park [Martin Giles/BBC]

Mr Hepburn said the group wanted to raise another £14,000 to finish the redevelopment, adding a cafe, planting and a new car park.

"The kids are the reason we do this, it is all about their development," he explained.

Central-midfielder Harry, who played for the under-11 team, thanked everyone who took part in the renovation and said the new pitches made training "better".

Harry said the whole team had become "really good friends" [Martin Giles/BBC]

Harry's dad Lee said his son's confidence had "come on incredibly" since he joined Diss Town Youth.

As a tree surgeon he helped by clearing the site to make way for one of the new pitches.

"Battling brambles in the wind and the rain was fun," he joked.

The Bressingham playing fields were in a sorry state before the renovation [Rick Hepburn]

