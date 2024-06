Junior Firpo To Link Up With Dominican Republic

Defender set to feature in World Cup qualifiers

Leeds United defender Junior Firpo has been named in the Dominican Republic's latest squad for their World Cup qualifiers against Jamaica and the British Virgin Islands.

Firpo made 33 appearances for Leeds over the course of the 23/24 campaign, racking up an impressive eight assists from his left back position.

Born in Santo Domingo, the 27 year old made his senior international debut in March, when he featured in the Dominican's two friendlies against Aruba and Peru.

The national side will travel to Jamaica's Independence Park for their opening qualifying fixture on Friday 7th June (00:30 UK Time), before hosting the British Virgin Islands at the Estadio Panamericano San Cristóbal a few days later on Wednesday 12th June (01:00 UK Time).

The Dominican Republic are aiming for their first ever World Cup qualification, but must overcome the British Virgin Islands, Dominica, Guatemala and Jamaica in Group E first.

Dominican Republic Squad: