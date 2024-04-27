Michigan's Junior Colson reunited with Jim Harbaugh, Chargers in Round 3 of NFL draft

Every NFL journey is statistically improbable, but former Michigan football linebacker Junior Colson's was nearly impossible.

Now 21, he was adopted by his parents, Steve and Melanie Colson from an orphanage in his native Haiti at 9 years old and brought to the United States in Middle Tennessee. He grew up a soccer player, then became a star football player at Ravenwood High School, where his professional football dreams truly took shape.

On Friday, those dreams became reality when Colson was drafted No. 69 overall by the Los Angeles Chargers and his former Michigan head coach, Jim Harbaugh, in the third round Friday of the 2024 NFL draft in downtown Detroit. The 6-foot-3, 247-pounder is Michigan's first linebacker drafted since Cameron McGrone was taken in the fifth round of the 2021 draft, and U-M’s first Day 2 linebacker selection since Josh Uche was taken in the second round in 2020.

Michigan linebacker Junior Colson tackles Purdue running back Devin Mockobee during the first half of the Big Ten championship game on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, in Indianapolis.

"What helped me get here is grit, and the will of God," Colson said at last month's NFL combine. "I think He has blessed me with so much potential and talent, and to be here, why waste it? I survived an earthquake, I survived both my parents passing away.

"I don't think there's anything that somebody could throw at me that I'm not ready for."

Colson, a four-star prospect coming out of high school, was rated the No. 10 linebacker in the nation and the No. 2 player in Tennessee and it didn't take long before he became a force in Ann Arbor. Colson played in 14 games and started seven at linebacker as a true freshman, where he finished fourth on the team with 61 tackles, to go with a shared sack, a shared tackle for loss and a fumble recovery.

The next year Colson took a notable leap, as he led U-M with 101 tackles which included six for loss, two sacks, one pass breakup, and one quarterback hurry as he was named second-team All-Big Ten by coaches while the Wolverines won a Big Ten championship for the second time in as many years, before losing in the College Football Playoff semifinal once more.

That led to this last season, perhaps his best, as Colson started all 15 games in the middle despite playing multiple games with a club on his hand to protect a broken finger, then later clubs on both hands. Still, he again led U-M with 95 tackles, including two for loss, as he was again selected to the All-Big Ten second team.

Michigan linebacker Junior Colson (25) runs a drill during open practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024.

Colson often saved his best for the biggest game, whether that was a season-high 11 tackles vs. Ohio State or 10 against Alabama in the Rose Bowl. The man in the middle of U-M's defense helped U-M finish No. 1 in both total defense and points allowed as the Wolverines won their first national championship since the 1997 season.

In addition to his production on the field, Colson was also a giver in the community and awarded the Lott IMPACT Trophy, given annually to the college football player who makes the greatest impact on and off the field, for his charity work with his home country of Haiti.

Colson was the fourth Wolverine drafted, following quarterback J.J. McCarthy (No. 10 to Minnesota), defensive tackle Kris Jenkins (No. 49 to Cincinnati) and cornerback Mike Sainristil (No. 50 to Washington).

"I think I have one of the best tapes out there, especially as a linebacker," Colson said in March. "I just want (teams) to be able to understand what type of player I am."

