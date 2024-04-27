Junior Colson picked early in third-round of 2024 NFL draft

It didn’t take long for the Michigan Wolverines to realize that Junior Colson was among their best options at linebacker — despite being a true freshman.

Usually, when you’re playing a first-year player at linebacker, something has gone horribly wrong, but for Colson, he was an athletic freak with an instinctive nose for the football. He helped save and seal the game for the maize and blue in just Week 4 of the 2021 season as Rutgers was making a late push. He was fourth on the team with 61 tackles in his first year of playing college football, and appeared in all 14 games that season.

In 2022, he took that next step, leading the Wolverines with 101 tackles while adding six tackles for loss and two sacks. And while his stats waned in 2023, it was his best season yet, though he registered 95 tackles with two for loss.

And on Friday, the Haiti-born Colson realized his dreams as he was selected by the Los Angeles Chargers in the third round of the 2024 NFL draft with the 69th pick overall. It’s Jim Harbaugh’s first pick of a former Wolverine since departing the program in January.

Playing high school ball at Brentwood (Tn.) Ravenwood, Colson was athletic and fast, also playing running back before coming to Ann Arbor. A speedster, Colson ran a 4.77 40-yard dash at his pro day.

Colson leaves Michigan football with a year of eligibility on the table, having only played three years in Ann Arbor.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire