Junior college basketball: Ridgewater Warriors take one from Anoka-Ramsey

Jan. 31—COON RAPIDS — The Ridgewater College men's basketball team avenged an earlier loss to Anoka-Ramsey Community College on Wednesday, beating the Golden Rams 79-74.

Both teams are now 4-4 in the Minnesota College Athletic Conference.

Anoka-Ramsey beat Ridgewater 88-81 on Jan. 3 in Willmar.

Wednesday, Que Long, Aiden Wichmann and Marwan Abdi had big games for the Warriors.

Long had 26 points, making 10 of 17 field-goal attempts in 31 minutes. He also had nine rebounds. Long is a 6-foot-3 sophomore from Enid, Oklahoma.

Wichmann added 17 points and three assists. He's a 6-2 freshman guard from Russell-Tyler-Ruthton.

Abdi had 13 points and 15 rebounds. Abdi is a 6-4 sophomore from St. Peter.

Raijad Lee and Micah Adkins each had 14 points to lead Anoka-Ramsey.

Ridgewater plays Western Technical College of La Crosse, Wisconsin, at 2 p.m. Saturday in Willmar.