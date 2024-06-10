Junior anglers fish up multiple waterbody records

SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Two junior anglers took to the waters of San Angelo last weekend, where they reeled up much more than just your typical fish — the kids managed to reel in four water body records.

According to the San Angelo district of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s Inland Fisheries, the first of the three records would be set at Lake Nasworthy on June 8 by Rhylan Butts with a longnose gar. The gar weighed in at 8.8 pounds and came in at 43.25 inches long, beating the current rod and reel record by 2.6 pounds and 2.25 inches, according to the lake’s water body records.

Rhylan wasn’t content with just one record, though. He would return to the lake the next day, fishing up a channel catfish weighing 9.9 pounds and measuring 27.75 inches long. The fish would oust the previous rod and reel record-holder, which weighed 6.75 pounds and was 24.5 inches long.

Rhylan wasn’t the only junior angler reeling in a record-setter on June 9. Celeste Hernandez took to the South Concho River that day, where she would snag a 3-pound, 20.25-inch-long channel catfish.

Celeste’s catch set two records for the South Concho River. According to an Inland Fisheries representative, the section of river has no documented water body records for channel catfish. This makes Celeste’s fish the de facto record-holder for both the all-ages and the junior angler categories.

