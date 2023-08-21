Junior Angilau back to full health, ready to compete for starting OL spot at Oregon

While the Oregon Ducks were figuring out how they were going to replace almost an entire starting offensive line this past offseason following the departure of four starters, they looked to the transfer portal to bring in talented individuals who up the level of competition.

Former Texas Longhorns OL Junior Angilau is one of the linemen that Dan Lanning chose to bring in. However, his ability to compete for a starting spot on the line was a bit delayed as he recovered from a knee injury suffered last year.

Angilau didn’t participate in spring football with the Ducks, but after extensive rehab over the summer, he is now back to full health and ready to contribute.

“Back to where I was? I remember I told Ajani (Cornelius), ‘I can’t wait until somebody hits me,'” Angilau said. “I’ve been waiting for someone to, like de-cleat me. And then I’ll feel like I’ll be back. That hasn’t happened yet, but I do feel like I’m back, I’m 100 percent. I’m ready. I’m so excited.”

At the moment, the depth chart has not shaken out on the offensive line. We have ideas about who is going to start where — Cornelius, Josh Conerly, and Jackson Powers-Johnson are widely expected to be the starting right tackle, left tackle, and center, respectively — but the two guard spots are up likely up for grabs. Angilau played both guard spots during his time as a Longhorn, but primarily was the LG in Texas.

Throughout fall camp, he has been competing with Marcus Harper, Nishad Strother, and Steven Jones primarily for the starting spots.

