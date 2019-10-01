Juninho Bacuna ends Huddersfield's long drought and pushes Stoke's Nathan Jones to the brink

Juninho Bacuna bags the winner to give Huddersfield their first victory of the season - Getty Images Europe

Stoke City 0 Huddersfield Town 1

Nathan Jones delivered what sounded like a farewell speech after a home defeat against the only other Championship team without a win left his job as Stoke manager hanging by the thinnest of threads.

A goal by substitute Juninho Bacuna eight minutes from the end, from Huddersfield’s only shot on target, gave new Terriers manager Danny Cowley his first win in four matches and the club a first win under any manager in 21 matches.

“If I’m not getting the results I expect the inevitable to happen,” Jones said. “The fans have given me enough patience, the owners have definitely given me enough patience. Whatever happens is out of my hands.

“I have had nine months to try to turn things around and I have not done it, for one reason or another. The work I do has got major results in the past but it has failed to do that here.

“I just feel sad because I risked everything to come here, leaving behind a great club and a great group of players at Luton, but I thought that if we get it right here, at this club, this is going to the moon.”

Jones has won only four out of 34 matches since taking charge in January and none in his last 16 in the Championship. Tony Pulis, who has already managed Stoke twice, has been linked with a return to the Potteries. Chris Hughton is thought to be another contender.

The goal that may have been the final blow for Jones came after Bacuna combined with fellow substitute Adama Diakhaby in a link-up that ended with Bacuna striding past defender Danny Batth to slam the ball home.

Stoke, who dropped England goalkeeper Jack Butland after another shaky performance against Nottingham Forest last Friday, had few real chances. Joe Allen missed the best of them when he headed over the bar just before half-time.

Match details

Stoke City (4-2-3-1) Federici; Carter-Vickers, Batth, Martins Indi, McClean; Nidaye; Clucas, Etebo; Allen (Duffy 87); Ince (T Campbell 59), Gregory (Powell 81).

Substitutes not used Butland (g), Edwards, Lindsay, Woods.Booked Clucas.



Huddersfield Town (4-2-3-1): Grabara; Simpson, Elphick, Schindler, Brown; Chalobah (Bacuna 73), Hogg; Kachunga (Diakhaby 54), O’Brien, Grant; F Campbell (Mbenza 62). Substitutes not used Schofield (g), Mounie, Stankovic, Hadergjonaj. Booked Simpson, Hogg.

Referee Robert Jones (Merseyside). Attendance 20,372.