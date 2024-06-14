Juniata suffers heartbreak again in state championship game

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) — Juniata softball had redemption on their mind in 2024.

The Indians made it all the way to the 3A state championship game in 2023, only to fall to Mid Valley 1-0 in heartbreaking fashion. They suffered the same fate once again in 2024, falling in nine innings 1-0 to Harbor Creek.

Juniata pitcher Elizabeth Gaisior was lights out, striking out 21 batters and not allowing a hit until the seventh inning, but the Huskies finally broke through to walk it off in the ninth inning with a RBI single from freshman Brooklyn Cipalla.

“All I did was say you girls can’t hang your head,” Juniata head coach Craig Bubb said. “you girls worked your tails off all season long and they played great here. We were an inch away from scoring that first run and the call didn’t go our way.”

“We had pressure on them, we had runners on,” Bubb said. “We’ve been getting those clutch hits all year long and it’s tough to even talk to the girls. They wanted this so bad.”

