Juniata run rules Susquenita in Tri-Valley battle of unbeatens

DUNCANNON, Pa. (WHTM) — Juniata softball, a state runner up last season, was off to another strong start, undefeated heading into a matchup with fellow undefeated Tri-Valley member Susquenita Saturday morning.

Juniata showed they’re the real deal. A seven run inning, capped off with a two-run home run from Shaelyn Armstrong, guided Juniata to an 11-0 win over the Blackhawks after five innings.

Next up for Juniata is a visit to Halifax on Monday at 4:30 while Susquenita visits Upper Dauphin Tuesday at 4:30.

