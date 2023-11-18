Juniata football team enjoys extra satisfaction with PIAA Class 4A victory vs. Meadville

MEADVILLE — Juniata denied Meadville a third straight win in as many PIAA Class 4A football tournaments on Friday.

The Indians did so by denying the Bulldogs a touchdown on offense. Brighton Anderson's 82-yard fumble return accounted for the hosts' lone touchdown in the teams' latest meeting at Bender Field.

Juniata made sure Meadville experienced no splash plays, and only occasional ripples, when it had the ball. The result for the District 6 top seed was a 21-7 victory and a berth in the next weekend's quarterfinals.

"The long and short of it was: Their defense handed our offense our butts," Meadville coach Ray Collins said. "I thought we played well defensively but we lost that game by not generating an ounce of offense. That's not the way we played football this season, and that's why this (loss) is so disheartening."

"No touchdowns on offense over four quarters? That's tough to swallow."

Juniata's Wyatt Ehrenzeller (12) and Jasper Shepps celebrate teammate Connor Boreman's game-clinching interception for the Indians, who beat Meadville 21-7 in Friday's PIAA Class 4A playoff game at Bender Field. Boreman ripped the ball away from the Bulldogs tight end Jack Brown.

Meadville was eliminated at 9-3. The Bulldogs were District 10's 4A champs in each of the years they faced the Indians (8-5).

Juniata ready for rematch

The Indians won on the same field where their 2021 season concluded. Meadville won that state playoff 34-27 and again 27-14 last year when they clashed at Bald Eagle Area High School in Wingate.

Those results are why Kurt Kondo didn't downplay the satisfaction level felt by those on Juniata's sideline or their fans who traveled from Mifflitown.

"All these seniors who were in this game were on those (losing) teams," Kondo said, "and we kind of figured we'd be back in this situation again this year. Fortunately, our kids are peaking at the right time. They played a heck of a game (Friday)."

None more so than Juniata quarterback Wyatt Ehrenzeller. The Indians never trailed after his touchdown pass, which quickly countered Anderson's touchdown, made it 9-7 in the second quarter.

Ehrenzeller then called his own number on short touchdown runs in the second half.

Juniata's defense also recorded interceptions that ended Meadville's last two possessions. The second one by Connor Boreman all but clinched the outcome with less then three minutes left in the fourth quarter.

